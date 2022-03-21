Chiefs to bring back DT Nnadi
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will keep another contributor on their defense.
DT Derrick Nnadi has been brought back to the team, per his agency.
Back to KC 💥 @DerrickNnadi @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/zNoeYi1Igc— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 20, 2022
Nnadi has 165 tackles and 4 sacks since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2018. 3 of his 4 career sacks came last season.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.