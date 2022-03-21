Advertisement

Chiefs to bring back DT Nnadi

(Photo: KCTV)
(Photo: KCTV)(WCTV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will keep another contributor on their defense.

DT Derrick Nnadi has been brought back to the team, per his agency.

Nnadi has 165 tackles and 4 sacks since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2018. 3 of his 4 career sacks came last season.

