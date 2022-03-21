Chiefs to bring back DT Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will keep another contributor on their defense.

DT Derrick Nnadi has been brought back to the team, per his agency.

Nnadi has 165 tackles and 4 sacks since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2018. 3 of his 4 career sacks came last season.

