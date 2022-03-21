The capital city welcomes first day of spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of Spring kicked off with high temperatures, clear skies, and many people eager to get outdoors.

Weeks of snow and icy temperatures are hopefully a thing of the past and many say they won’t be sad to see it go.

Topeka resident, Nancy Jones says this is probably the first day that she has worn a short sleeve shirt since November.

Gage park is just one of the many locations that have a little something for everyone when the sun comes out.

The Gage park train is also back on it’s tracks. It is open on the weekend from 11 am to 5:30 pm through memorial day.

Tickets for the train are two dollars per rider and free for kids under 12 months old.

And while the nice weather and the train brought many out, some came out just to pay a regular visit to their furry friends.

Janice Hill is a local in the area and says she comes out a few times a week just to check up on and feed the squirrels and geese. She says they are so comfortable with her now that they’ll take it right out of her hand.

Springs big debut was a success in the capital city and we can only hope to see many more great days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.