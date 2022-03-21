Advertisement

The capital city welcomes first day of spring

The first day of Spring kicked off with high temperatures, clear skies, and many people eager to get outdoors.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of Spring kicked off with high temperatures, clear skies, and many people eager to get outdoors.

Weeks of snow and icy temperatures are hopefully a thing of the past and many say they won’t be sad to see it go.

Topeka resident, Nancy Jones says this is probably the first day that she has worn a short sleeve shirt since November.

Gage park is just one of the many locations that have a little something for everyone when the sun comes out.

The Gage park train is also back on it’s tracks. It is open on the weekend from 11 am to 5:30 pm through memorial day.

Tickets for the train are two dollars per rider and free for kids under 12 months old.

And while the nice weather and the train brought many out, some came out just to pay a regular visit to their furry friends.

Janice Hill is a local in the area and says she comes out a few times a week just to check up on and feed the squirrels and geese. She says they are so comfortable with her now that they’ll take it right out of her hand.

Springs big debut was a success in the capital city and we can only hope to see many more great days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger in much of the...
One person reported dead in a fire as Governor Kelly declares disaster
Rolanda Shopteese (left) and Crystal Wakolee (right) are arrested after search warrants are...
Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home
Kansas Notions in Topeka is a new business stirring up unique products.
Topeka business owner took a tragedy to help build her dream shop
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10 takes a shot as Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and Rati...
1-seed Jayhawks advance to Chicago in NCAA March Madness Tournament
Thalia Taylor, 27, of Topeka, was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in...
Topeka woman arrested Saturday on drug charges in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
The first day of Spring kicked off with high temperatures, clear skies, and many people eager...
First Day of Spring Kicks Off
A woman was injured early Saturday when the car she was driving rear-ended a farm tractor on...
Woman seriously injured in car-tractor collision in Brown County
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured during a police chase Sunday night...
Man injured Sunday night when truck crashes during police chase near Herington