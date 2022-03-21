Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people are behind bars following a Brown County search warrant.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force initiated two search warrants in the City of Hiawatha, based on an extensive investigation by the Task Force and County Attorney.

The first warrant location was 714 Iowa Street at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Morton Alfrey, 60, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession ofMarijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Laura Barnhart, 36, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Selling Sexual Relations and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Peter Carter, 42, of Sabetha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Traffic Contraband in to a Correctional Facility.

Kevin Smith, 32, of Hiawatha was arrested on a Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth,Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution, No Drug Tax Stamp. Smith was additionally charged with Criminal Threat due to an incident in the jail.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the evidence collected from the 714 Iowa residence consisted of Meth,Marijuana, Needles, Syringes, Pipes and other Paraphernalia associated with illegal drug use.

The second search warrant was initiated at approximately 11:10 p.m. at 7151/2 Oregon Street.

Renee Trotter, 66, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges ofPossession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Hiawatha PD assisted in both warrants searches.

