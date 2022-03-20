Topeka Tropics bring professional sports back to the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest sports team kicked off their home season Saturday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Topeka Tropics arena football team kicked off their first home game Saturday against Salina Liberty.

“There hasn’t been professional sports here in several years, especially football, I know the Kyotes were here but the tropics are here now and the fans love them,” said Dominic Montero, CEO of the Tropics.

Dominic Montero says he and his team have been working day and night to bring professional sports back to the capital city.

“We’re getting Topeka engaged, we’ve been going to all local businesses and local people to get engagement up and as you can see, it’s been very successful.”

While arena football may not be the traditional way the sport is played, Montero says its an experience that gets the crowd more involved and he recommends it to everyone.

“Get your butt down here to the events center, you get free balls, you get free gear, a bunch of free stuff, it’s going to be crazy,” said Montero. “What we’re going to do for you, is show you the best time of your life. It’s going to be a vacation in here and we’re going to want you down here Saturday nights at seven.”

For Topeka Tropics Tickets click here.

