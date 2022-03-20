Advertisement

Topeka business owner took a tragedy to help build her dream shop

Kansas Notions in Topeka is a new business stirring up unique products.(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas Notions in Topeka is a new business stirring up unique products.

“I have a herbal, homeopathic, and apothecary that everything is done by hand, its all-natural no preservatives, no dyes, no chemicals. I have loose leaf tea, tinctures, oils, and creams. Anything you need for your mind, body, spirit to be complete is in this store,” said owner Tracy Wichman.

One priority she has to her customers is keeping all products affordable.

“We have a saying “There is nothing a good cup of tea can’t fix but, I need everybody to afford the tea that can fix them”. Everything will stay reasonable, even if I have to put it in a cup because it is important for everyone to be healthy but you can’t be healthy if you can’t afford it.”

“My tea originally came in tins, but the price of the tins went up so now they are in bags, but it was a blessing because everyone was excited it went into bags.

Throughout the three year process of making this business a possibility, she found out the price of tins wasn’t the only inventory going up---

But thankfully, she took something good out of a tragedy.

“About a month in the process, the price of lumber doubled, it just doubled so it was eating way too far into my budget and unfortunately the wind storm that we had this fall blew down our family barn that was 110 years old. So, all of the wood in here is reclaimed from that barn so there is just a lot of energy from the barn wood in here and it keeps it rustic and natural.”

Kansas Notions is located at 2550 NE 31st Street.

