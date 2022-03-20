Sunday forecast: Warm and windy on the first day of Spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be warm and windy which will lead to an extreme fire danger threat where outdoor burning should be avoided. Winds will stay strong for the first half of the work week as a storm system will bring beneficial rain to the area.

The storm system is expected to bring 1-2″ of rain for most areas in northeast KS with the highest potential for rain being Monday afternoon into Monday night. Tuesday through Wednesday night there remains some uncertainty in the models on how heavy the precipitation will be and how widespread it will be. There will also be snow mixing in at times with the rain in spots starting Tuesday however much like a couple days ago, it is not expected to have much of an impact especially to roadways as surface temperatures will remain above freezing. With all this said, keep checking back daily in case there are changes to the forecast.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Dry in the morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming in the 60s. Once the rain starts after 1pm as it overspread from south to north, temperatures cool down in the 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Rain will be likely Monday night, heavy at times. A t-storm can’t be ruled out but it is a low chance. As colder air starts to moves in from the northwest late Monday night into Tuesday there is a chance temperatures drop in the afternoon so the 54° in the 8 day may occur around midday with temperatures dropping in the 40s by the afternoon (30s in north-central KS is possible). This will need to be fine-tuned as we get closer.

Temperatures will remain cool on Wednesday with highs stuck in the 40s and the chance for some snow or sleet may mix with rain at times through Wednesday night.

By Thursday we’ll be dry it’ll just be a matter of how much cloud cover sticks around before more sun returns Friday through next weekend with highs back in the 60s.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is discouraged with an extreme fire danger threat for all of northeast KS

Rain increases through the day Monday and lasts on and off through Wednesday. You should be thinking about a Plan B for staying inside and avoiding outdoor activities especially Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

Don’t be surprised if snow mixes in with some rain beginning Tuesday however impacts will be low with any accumulation confined to grassy surfaces as surface temperatures will remain above freezing with precipitation in the area.



