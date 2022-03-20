Advertisement

Rain moves in Monday afternoon

Cooler weather with on and off rain through mid-week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a fantastic weekend to enjoy the sun and mild temperatures, much needed rain is returning to begin the week.

There is high confidence that most if not all of northeast Kansas will get 1-2″ of rain this week with 90% of the rain from this storm system falling Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Most of Tuesday through Wednesday night will be more hit and miss with lighter rain. Much like last Friday some snow may mix in at times with the rain however impacts are expected to be minimal with any accumulation confined to grassy surfaces and roads just turning slushy.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Tomorrow: Dry in the morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming in the 60s. Once the rain starts after 1pm as it overspread from south to north, temperatures cool down in the 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Rain will be likely Monday night, heavy at times. A t-storm can’t be ruled out but it is a low chance. As colder air starts to moves in from the northwest late Monday night into Tuesday lows will drop in the 30s and 40s especially from Manhattan to the west with temperatures around 50° farther east by Tuesday morning. As the colder air moves in from the west on Tuesday, temperatures will likely be in the 30s and 40s by 4pm. Snow may mix in at times Tuesday especially out toward central KS with a mix for all of northeast KS at times Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The highest probability of getting a break from precipitation for most of northeast KS is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before one more wave moves through Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

By Thursday we’ll be dry it’ll just be a matter of how much cloud cover sticks around before more sun returns Friday through next weekend with highs back in the 60s and eventually 70s.

Taking Action:

  1. Rain increases through the day Monday and lasts on and off through Wednesday. You should be thinking about a Plan B for staying inside and avoiding outdoor activities especially Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. Gusts 20-35 mph are likely almost everyday until Thursday.
  2. Don’t be surprised if snow mixes in with some rain Tuesday through Wednesday night however impacts will be low with roads just slushy. Any accumulation will be confined to grassy surfaces as surface temperatures will remain above freezing with precipitation in the area.

