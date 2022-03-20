Advertisement

One person reported dead in a fire as Governor Kelly declares disaster

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger in much of the...
Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger in much of the state after one person reported dead.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Sedgwick County officials say a person has died in a fire.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Slay says the person died Sunday after a car started on fire in a field.

Slay says the driver apparently was “doing doughnuts” in the field when the car became stuck and started on fire.

The driver’s body was found in the fire. Also Sunday, Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger in much of the state.

The governor’s office said fire dangers are high, with the western third of Kansas under extreme fire danger warnings.

