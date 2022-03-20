No injuries reported after structure fire in MHK, cause under investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly before 10:30 pm on Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department crews were called out to a structure fire at the Evergreen Apartments in the 1100 block of Garden Way.

When crews arrived on scene, flames and smoke were visible on the second story deck.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the deck, and extinguish the fire within 45 minutes.

Residents from three apartments on the west end of the building were displaced until the wooden decks could evaluated for safety and stability.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported with the fire.

Riley County Police Department was on scene and provided traffic control, while Riley County EMS was on scene in case of injuries.

This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become available.

