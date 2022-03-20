Advertisement

At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest in Calif.

At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s...
At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff's Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people, and they were taken to a trauma center, authorities told KNBC.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

