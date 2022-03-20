Advertisement

Kansas U.S. Senate delegation visits with Fort Riley soldiers deployed in Germany

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (in black) and Jerry Moran (in blue) visit with soldiers from Ft....
U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (in black) and Jerry Moran (in blue) visit with soldiers from Ft. Riley deployed in Germany.(Office of Senator Roger Marshall)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Kansas’ delegation to the United States Senate took time Sunday to visit with troops overseas.

Republican Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran took time in Germany to visit with Fort Riley soldiers in Germany.

Earlier this month, Fort Riley announced about 300 Kansas soldiers would be heading to Europe as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify.

In late February, the Department of Defense shared 7,000 more troops would be deployed to support allies in partners in Europe.

