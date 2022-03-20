K-State fans celebrate Women’s Basketball team victory, St. Patrick’s Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Basketball fans were out early in Manhattan on Saturday as the K-State Women’s basketball team tipped off at 10:30 am for their first round NCAA tournament game.

Aggieville was the place to be on Saturday, with some bars opening early to welcome KSU Women’s basketball fans, as well as those out and about to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

“I think people are just excited to kind of be back in Aggieville and enjoying this weather and obviously the K State game.” Scott Sieben says.

Fans wearing purple and green filled Aggieville Drafthouse as the game tipped off, with more joining the crowd as the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race finished just outside.

“It’s just the energy of any sports, you know, it’s just… excitement to be able to cheer on somebody again. It’s been great for us.” Sieben says.

Even with the back-and-forth scoring, fans of all ages continued to cheer for the Wildcats until the final buzzer.

“We’re really excited to get the crowds out here and then just see all the people.” Sieben says.

Following the K-State game, crowds lined the streets of Aggieville for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through Aggieville.

