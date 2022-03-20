Advertisement

K-State fans celebrate Women’s Basketball team victory, St. Patrick’s Day

K-State fans celebrate Women’s Basketball team victory, St. Patrick’s Day
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Basketball fans were out early in Manhattan on Saturday as the K-State Women’s basketball team tipped off at 10:30 am for their first round NCAA tournament game.

Aggieville was the place to be on Saturday, with some bars opening early to welcome KSU Women’s basketball fans, as well as those out and about to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

“I think people are just excited to kind of be back in Aggieville and enjoying this weather and obviously the K State game.” Scott Sieben says.

Fans wearing purple and green filled Aggieville Drafthouse as the game tipped off, with more joining the crowd as the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race finished just outside.

“It’s just the energy of any sports, you know, it’s just… excitement to be able to cheer on somebody again. It’s been great for us.” Sieben says.

Even with the back-and-forth scoring, fans of all ages continued to cheer for the Wildcats until the final buzzer.

“We’re really excited to get the crowds out here and then just see all the people.” Sieben says.

Following the K-State game, crowds lined the streets of Aggieville for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through Aggieville.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial
The Alzheimer's Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss - and...
The Alzheimer’s Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss

Latest News

K-State fans celebrate Women’s Basketball team victory, St. Patrick’s Day
Emporia State lecturer Jay Smith was hurt in this plane crash in Arkansas last month. He's...
Emporia State lecturer survives Arkansas plane crash, continues teaching
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10 takes a shot as Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and Rati...
1-seed Jayhawks advance to Chicago in NCAA March Madness Tournament
Gov. Mike Parson announced Eric Schmitt, the current state treasurer, will serve as Missouri's...
Schmitt drops lawsuits against Missouri schools