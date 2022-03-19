Warmer weather for Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy a beautiful day on Saturday with highs in the 60s, sunny skies with light winds. Everything increases for Sunday with warmer temperatures, stronger winds and at least a few more clouds.

Models are still indicating a slow moving storm system impacting the area for the first half of the work week. What makes this complicated is how warm it’ll get each day with rain keeping temperatures cooler than if it was dry. There’s also going to be some colder air that will be moving in by Tuesday in north-central KS and Wednesday for eastern Kansas that will make it similar to what we had on Friday with a possibility snow or sleet may accompany the rain. Because this is still not expected to be a significant hazard, especially to roadways, will keep the snow out of the 8 day on Tuesday and Wednesday but will put it in for Wednesday night.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. WInds S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph. An elevated fire danger will exist especially out toward central KS.

Rain will be moving in Monday afternoon from the south and will continue throughout the first half of the work week. It won’t rain the entire time but the chance exists through at least Wednesday possibly into Wednesday evening before pushing out of the area by the end of the week. Temperatures are tricky to forecast since rain will keep temperatures cooler than if it was dry but generally speaking there will be a cooling trend through Wednesday with warmer weather building back in by Friday into next weekend.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is discouraged on Sunday for all of northeast Kansas but especially in north-central KS. Rain increases through the day Monday and lasts on and off through Wednesday. You should be thinking about a Plan B for staying inside and avoiding outdoor activities. Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon are going to be the best opportunities for widespread heavier precipitation vs the other times where it may be more hit and miss and lighter precipitation rates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.