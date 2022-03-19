Advertisement

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

Rolanda Shopteese (left) and Crystal Wakolee (right) are arrested after search warrants are served at two Topeka homes on March 18, 2022.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.

As officers conducted the search warrant, they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the warrants, TPD said Rolanda Shopteese, 37, and Crystal Wakolee, 42, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • Shopteese -
    • Distribution of opioids
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent of distribution
    • Possession of marijuana
  • Wakolee -
    • Distribution of a controlled substance
    • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
    • Making false information
    • Forgery
    • Theft by deception
    • Perjury
    • Identity theft

Anyone with information related to the case should email TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

