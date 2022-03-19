Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for missing Wichita man with possible early-onset dementia

State officials are looking for Thomas Talburt on March, 19, 2022.
State officials are looking for Thomas Talburt on March, 19, 2022.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Wichita man who possibly has early-onset dementia.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Wichita Police Department requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing man from the area.

KBI said Thomas “Tom” Talburt, 71, is missing and the public has been asked to help find him.

Talburt was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, in the 4500 block of S. Water. He is 6-feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. KBI said he is cleanly shaven and was last seen wearing a brown puffy winter vest, grey long sleeve Henley with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants, brown “desert boots” with white soles, a bluestocking cap and sunglasses.

The Bureau said Talburt was driving a two-tone, black on top, tan on the bottom, 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with license plate 621-AIS. It said the left rear quarter panel has holes due to rust.

KBI said Talburt was last contacted via phone at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday saying he was lost. He reportedly has shown signs of early-onset dementia.

The alert was canceled just before 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Police identify teen killed in Towne East mall shooting

Latest News

Braun family proud of Christian's success
Christian Braun’s parents reflect on breakout season, look ahead to NCAA Tourney
Harvesters food giveaway at St. John AME Church in Topeka
Harvesters hosts first drive-thru food giveaway since the winter
FILE
Kansas leaders work to reduce strain on farmers facing high fertilizer prices
FILE
Crime Stoppers to host annual Chili Battle with celebrity judges