Silver Alert canceled for missing Wichita man with possible early-onset dementia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Wichita man who possibly has early-onset dementia.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Wichita Police Department requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing man from the area.

KBI said Thomas “Tom” Talburt, 71, is missing and the public has been asked to help find him.

Talburt was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, in the 4500 block of S. Water. He is 6-feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. KBI said he is cleanly shaven and was last seen wearing a brown puffy winter vest, grey long sleeve Henley with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants, brown “desert boots” with white soles, a bluestocking cap and sunglasses.

The Bureau said Talburt was driving a two-tone, black on top, tan on the bottom, 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with license plate 621-AIS. It said the left rear quarter panel has holes due to rust.

KBI said Talburt was last contacted via phone at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday saying he was lost. He reportedly has shown signs of early-onset dementia.

The alert was canceled just before 4 p.m.

