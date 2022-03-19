Advertisement

Second half surge lifts Wildcats 50-40 over Washington State

Kansas State's Serena Sundell, right, handles the ball as Washington State's Krystal Leger-...
Kansas State's Serena Sundell, right, handles the ball as Washington State's Krystal Leger- Walker, left, defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State outscored Washington State by 17 points in the second half to win 50-40 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Both sidelines featured really stout defenses that stifled each others offenses. Both teams shot around 25 percent from the floor.

Kansas State shot 6-22 from the floor in the first half and trailed by 7 points heading into the locker room.

A strong second half surge was in store. K-State trailed 28-19 with 9:03 left in the third. A 10-0 run gave the Wildcats the lead 29-28 lead.

Into the fourth quarter, Kansas State was up four points with 5 minutes remaining. The Wildcats locked up on defense and would only allow the Cougars to score one more point for the remainder of the contest, sealing the Kansas State victory.

Ayoka Lee registered another double-double, leading the team with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Lee shot 10-12 from the free throw line.

Brylee Glenn was the teams second leading scorer with 14 points.

Up next, Kansas State will face the winner of No. 1 seed NC State and No. 16 seed Longwood.

