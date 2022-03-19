Second Chance Trip: 60 animals from overcrowded shelter arrive at Wayside Waifs to find new homes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Volunteers in Tennessee teamed up with Wayside Waifs in KC to transfer 60 dogs and cats from a crowded shelter to arrive in the Kansas City metro. The long trip gives the animals a second chance to find new homes.

Like many shelters around the country, the shelter in Tennessee has been overwhelmed with an influx of puppies and kittens. Volunteers drove 60 of the shelter’s pets to Wayside Waifs where they will soon be available for adoption.

The first van filled with cats in kennels arrived around 3:00PM Friday afternoon. Then 30 puppies and dogs arrived around 6:30PM Friday. “This is a big transfer coming from one of our shelter partners who were no longer able to care for the animals and wanted to give them a better life,” Wayside Waifs Communications Manager Casey Waugh said.

Each pet was weighed and photographed before medical and behavioral teams began their assessments. “When we have 60 animals come to us at one time, a lot is going on inside the shelter,” Waugh said. “Our medical team is assessing every animal making sure they are healthy and ready for their home.”

The animals from the transfer won’t be made available for adoption until their evaluations are complete, they have been spayed or neutered, and receive vaccinations and a microchip.

Once the dogs and cats have completed the assessment process they will be added to Wayside Waifs’ website. Monetary donations, puppy pads, puppy food and wet cat food are needed to help care for the animals that arrived.

Visit Wayside’s website at WaysideWaifs.org to see all available animals. You can view Wayside’s entire Wish List at https://waysidewaifs.org/donate_or/wish-list/ or view their Amazon Wish List and have items sent directly to the shelter.

