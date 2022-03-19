Saturday Forecast: A great day with highs in the 60s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a rainy and cool end to the work week, temperatures will be warming back up this weekend before our next storm system moves in on Monday. This will be slower to move out which means there will be several days of rainy weather keeping temperatures cooler.

Confidence overall in the next 8 days is high although some of the uncertainties are as follows: The amount of cloud cover tomorrow and how long the rain will last into Wednesday. There also exists a low probability that snow might mix with snow at times with one model indicating early Tuesday morning however the higher probability will be Wednesday where snow might occur as temperatures about one mile above the surface get below freezing.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W/SW around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. WInds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. An elevated fire danger will exist especially out toward central KS.

Rain will be moving in Monday afternoon from the south and will continue throughout the first half of the work week. It won’t rain the entire time but the chance exists through at least Wednesday possibly into Wednesday evening before pushing out of the area by the end of the week. Temperatures are tricky to forecast since rain will keep temperatures cooler than if it was dry but generally speaking there will be a cooling trend through Wednesday with warmer weather building back in by Friday into next weekend.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild weather this weekend but also be mindful of the elevated fire danger risk tomorrow west of Manhattan.

Rain increases through the day Monday and lasts on and off through Wednesday. You should be thinking about a Plan B for staying inside and avoiding outdoor activities. While there will be times it will be dry, we’re too far out to get that specific on when those times will occur so keep checking back daily for updates.



