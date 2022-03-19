Advertisement

Mother of Towne East Shooting victim shares photo of son

Mother of shooting victim shares photo
Mother of shooting victim shares photo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The mother of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton, the victim of the Towne East shooting shared a photo of her late son with our newsroom. She confirmed that he was a freshman at Wichita Heights High School.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight involving teens, during which one of them pulled out a gun and shot Hutton several times. WPD Public Information Officer Chad Ditch confirmed Hutton died from his injuries at the scene.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of 2nd-degree murder. They also arrested a 16 and a 17-year old in connection to the shooting but police have since released the 17-year-old.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Police identify teen killed in Towne East mall shooting

Latest News

FILE
Crime Stoppers to host annual Chili Battle with celebrity judges
FILE
Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million
Rolanda Shopteese (left) and Crystal Wakolee (right) are arrested after search warrants are...
Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home
KU preparing for anything in looming Creighton tournament matchup
KU preparing for anything in looming Creighton tournament matchup