Kansas leaders work to reduce strain on farmers facing high fertilizer prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are working to help reduce the strain on U.S. farmers facing high fertilizer prices by the end of the 2022 planting season.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) along with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and 83 other colleagues sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission to request it address the strain on the fertilizer supply.

“Farmers are deciding what to plant not on market fundamentals, but on the cost of fertilizer,” said Rep. Mann. “The conditions surrounding on-farm expenses in the United States have dramatically changed since the U.S. International Trade Commission’s determinations to impose duties on fertilizer from Morocco and Trinidad and Tobago. Given the last several years’ unprecedented volatility for farmers and ranchers, it is crucial America avoids imposing unnecessary duties that could further limit the fertilizer supply or raise its cost. My colleagues and I look forward to the ITC’s immediate action.”

Mann suggested the ITC do this through the elimination of duties on phosphate fertilizer products imported from Morocco and a suspension to the process to impose new duties on urea ammonium fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago.

“One of the biggest concerns I’ve been hearing lately from farmers is the sharp increase in fertilizer costs,” said Rep. Axne. “Iowa growers are particularly affected and are facing increased stress and uncertainty. In fact, I’ve even heard from producers considering planting less this spring. With record-high prices and uncertain future, I’m hopeful the International Trade Commission will listen to the concerns expressed by the bipartisan group of Members and reconsider and suspend trade duties that have contributed to the price increases.”

The members wrote the elimination of the duties on fertilizer imports provides the most immediate chance for a near-term, partial remedy to the high costs of fertilizer that face U.S. farmers before the end of the 2022 planting season.

“Skyrocketing input costs, and particularly record-high fertilizer prices, are damaging Kansas farmers’ ability to grow a crop and earn a living,” said Sen. Moran. “With tight fertilizer supplies in the U.S., I am urging the administration to remove or suspend countervailing duties on fertilizer products from key suppliers. This commonsense solution would increase the availability of fertilizer products and provide needed relief for Kansas producers.”

The move is supported by the American Soybean Association.

“ASA is extremely concerned with the high price and availability of fertilizers,” said Brad Doyle, President of the American Soybean Association. “ASA has steadily opposed the 19% duties that have been placed by the Commerce Department on imports of phosphate from Morocco and are opposing the ongoing investigation and potential imposition of tariffs on nitrogen fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago. We are grateful to Representative Mann, Representative Axne, and Senator Moran for their leadership on this letter, and hope the International Trade Commission will heed this request and suspend these duties to provide much-needed relief to farmers. It is time for the tariffs to go.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.