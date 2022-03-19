Harvesters hosts first drive-thru food giveaway since the winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters alongside St. John A.M.E Church and First Methodist Church handed out food Saturday morning.

Around 70 cars made their way from one parking lot the next to get the variety of food.

Potatoes, bags of gravy, tomatoes, apples, onions, snacks and potato chips.

They’re giving away around 5,000 pounds of food this month.

This was their first food giveaway since the winter -- which had the workers moving all morning.

Pastor of Topeka First United Methodist Church laura smith said, “We’re just blessed to be able to help out. We’re glad that St. John’s stepped up with harvesters to coordinate the giveaway and we’re happy to be able to help them out.”

Rev. May Hall started in September at St. John and is glad they’re able to continue helping those who may need it.

“I’m one of those pastors who loves to stay busy so to know that this church’s name is already out in the community it was a blessing to come in and see and to be serving people,” said Hall. “You’re serving god through these people.”

The next harvesters distribution in Topeka is on the March 22 at RMI Mobile Pantry. The address is 1231 NW Eugene Street.

This link will take you to their full schedule.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.