Advertisement

Emporia State lecturer survives Arkansas plane crash, continues teaching

Emporia State lecturer Jay Smith was hurt in this plane crash in Arkansas last month. He's...
Emporia State lecturer Jay Smith was hurt in this plane crash in Arkansas last month. He's teaching an online class with the help of his wife and he plans to teach other courses this summer. Photo courtesy Emporia State Teachers College.(KVOE/Emporia State Teachers College)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia State University lecturer is on the road to recovery after he survived an Arkansas plane crash and is still teaching with the help of his wife to finish the semester.

KVOE reports an Emporia State University lecturer is on the path to recovery after he survived a plane crash in February.

Emporia State’s Teacher College said Dr. Jay Smith, a lecturer in the School Leadership/Middle and Secondary Teacher Program, sustained serious injuries as the plane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Lonoke Co., Ark., just east of Little Rock on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Smith was taken to a Little Rock hospital with serious injuries.

The Teachers College said Smith is recovering from multiple surgeries which repaired broken bones in a leg and arm, as well as his face. Smith’s wife is helping him with typing as he continues teaching his spring class, online Mentoring and Coaching. It said Smith plans to teach several courses in the upcoming summer for Emporia State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Police identify teen killed in Towne East mall shooting

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10 takes a shot as Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and Rati...
1-seed Jayhawks advance to Chicago in NCAA March Madness Tournament
Gov. Mike Parson announced Eric Schmitt, the current state treasurer, will serve as Missouri's...
Schmitt drops lawsuits against Missouri schools
Braun family proud of Christian's success
Christian Braun’s parents reflect on breakout season, look ahead to NCAA Tourney
State officials are looking for Thomas Talburt on March, 19, 2022.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Wichita man with possible early-onset dementia