Emporia State lecturer survives Arkansas plane crash, continues teaching

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia State University lecturer is on the road to recovery after he survived an Arkansas plane crash and is still teaching with the help of his wife to finish the semester.

KVOE reports an Emporia State University lecturer is on the path to recovery after he survived a plane crash in February.

Emporia State’s Teacher College said Dr. Jay Smith, a lecturer in the School Leadership/Middle and Secondary Teacher Program, sustained serious injuries as the plane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Lonoke Co., Ark., just east of Little Rock on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Smith was taken to a Little Rock hospital with serious injuries.

The Teachers College said Smith is recovering from multiple surgeries which repaired broken bones in a leg and arm, as well as his face. Smith’s wife is helping him with typing as he continues teaching his spring class, online Mentoring and Coaching. It said Smith plans to teach several courses in the upcoming summer for Emporia State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.