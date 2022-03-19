Crime Stoppers to host annual Chili Battle with celebrity judges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers will host its annual Chili Battle on Tuesday with local celebrity judges.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers says it will host its annual Chili Battle on Tuesday, March 24, at Washburn University’s Lee Arena from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Crime Stoppers said funds raised at the Battle will support ist work and allow it to pay tipsters who provide anonymous information leading to an arrest.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance. Crime Stoppers said the ticket pays for samples of all chili entries, unlimited chili, a large cinnamon roll, refreshments and a free entry for door prizes.

The organization said the event will also feature a silent auction with packages from Schendel Lawn and Landscape, Happy Basset Brewing Co., GreatLIFE, the Tee Box and more.

Celebrity judges include Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay, Topeka Police Major Russell Klumpp, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Major Danny Lotridge, Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Lt. Joe Rucker, KSNT’s McKenzi Davis and 13 NEWS’ very own Melissa Brunner.

