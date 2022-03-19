Advertisement

Creighton to play KU without star Ryan Kalkbrenner

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - Creighton will tip off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Kansas without one of their star players. Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner will miss the remainder of the Tourney after injuring his knee.

The 7-footer put up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds before suffering the knee injury. Creighton defeated San Diego State in overtime.

“We will prepare that they will run the same stuff because we have no idea what they’ll run if they don’t,” Bill Self, Kansas head basketball coach, said. “We may prepare that they may play a different line up and maybe slide guys up a spot to play smaller or something like that. But, as far as us knowing what they’ll do and the scouting, I think the biggest thing is to rely on principles as much as anything.”

Kalkbrenner is Creighton’s second leading scorer with 13.1 points per game. He was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

Kansas will play Creighton on Saturday, March 19. That game will tipoff at 1:40 p.m. only on WIBW.

