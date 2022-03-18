Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka teen Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, who is accused of killing Hester Workman, his friend’s mother, has been bound over for trial.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, March 18, Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer was bound over for trial in district court.
On April 24, 2021, Topeka police were called to 2843 SW James St. when a resident reported his mother had died.
Upon arrival, officers said they found Hester Workman’s body laying in the attached garage. The caller had been found to be Workman’s 16-year-old son, who found her when he and his friend arrived at the home.
Court records indicate Workman suffered from severe trauma to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Over the next two days, Kagay said officials conducted a neighborhood canvas to collect surveillance video from the area. The effort led to the identification and arrest of Ballou-Meyer, a 16-year-old friend of Workman’s son.
Ballou-Meyer has now been bound over for trial on several charges related to Workman’s murder, including:
- Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated
- Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony
- Aggravated Burglary
- Aggravated Battery
- Interference with Law Enforcement
- Theft
Kagay said his office has received authority from the court to prosecute Ballou-Meyer as an adult.
Ballou-Meyer remains in custody as his case is set for a status conference on May 26.
