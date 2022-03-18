Advertisement

Social workers at your doctor’s office? A look at their role in health care

Nancy Turpin, LMSW is a social worker with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.
Nancy Turpin, LMSW is a social worker with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nancy Turpin, LMSW has been a social worker for more than 40 years.

“For me, it’s a wanting to help people,” she says of her interest in the career.

For the past seven years, Turpin has used her skills in the health care setting at Stormont Vail.

While people often think of social workers getting involved with family and child welfare cases, they also may play a role in helping people get - and stay - healthy. The doctors and nurses focus on the physical side of medicine, while Turpin and her colleagues put their attention on what they call the social determinants of health.

“(We look at) what impacts them in the community that also affects their health, such as a lack of money to purchase medications, a lack of transportation to get to the doctor’s office, food insecurity, mental health, substance abuse,” Turpin said. “There’s lots of things impact somebody’s physical health.”

Turpin works with Stormont’s primary care and specialty clinics; other social workers might support behavioral health, emergency, or hospital settings, such as working with new or expectant moms, pediatric cases, or patients who are headed home.

No matter their assignment, the goal is to connect people with resources.

“We really try to identify what those needs are so we can hopefully keep a patient or person from having to go to the emergency room or going to be hospitalized,” Turpin said.

Turpin says part of what makes her work so satisfying is the gratitude from patients, families, and care providers. Plus, she’s often able to step in before a person reaches a crisis.

“Everyone still has the right to make their own decisions. All we want to do is give them the options on what those decisions can be, and what their resources could be,” she said.

March is National Social Work Month. This year, National Social Workers Day was observed Tuesday, March 15.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
D'Wayne Lamont Gooch
Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl
Matt Rogers
Frankfort/Centralia Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

Latest News

FILE - Brewster Place
Topeka nursing home honored for excellence in patient care
FILE
Newman Regional joins agreement to provide electronic health records
FILE
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month aims to warn Kansans of dangers, symptoms
FILE
Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County