Social workers at your doctor’s office? A look at their role in health care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nancy Turpin, LMSW has been a social worker for more than 40 years.

“For me, it’s a wanting to help people,” she says of her interest in the career.

For the past seven years, Turpin has used her skills in the health care setting at Stormont Vail.

While people often think of social workers getting involved with family and child welfare cases, they also may play a role in helping people get - and stay - healthy. The doctors and nurses focus on the physical side of medicine, while Turpin and her colleagues put their attention on what they call the social determinants of health.

“(We look at) what impacts them in the community that also affects their health, such as a lack of money to purchase medications, a lack of transportation to get to the doctor’s office, food insecurity, mental health, substance abuse,” Turpin said. “There’s lots of things impact somebody’s physical health.”

Turpin works with Stormont’s primary care and specialty clinics; other social workers might support behavioral health, emergency, or hospital settings, such as working with new or expectant moms, pediatric cases, or patients who are headed home.

No matter their assignment, the goal is to connect people with resources.

“We really try to identify what those needs are so we can hopefully keep a patient or person from having to go to the emergency room or going to be hospitalized,” Turpin said.

Turpin says part of what makes her work so satisfying is the gratitude from patients, families, and care providers. Plus, she’s often able to step in before a person reaches a crisis.

“Everyone still has the right to make their own decisions. All we want to do is give them the options on what those decisions can be, and what their resources could be,” she said.

March is National Social Work Month. This year, National Social Workers Day was observed Tuesday, March 15.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.