Slick roads cause camper to jackknife off I35, rollover

A camper trailer jackknifes off I35 due to slick road conditions and rolls over on March 18,...
A camper trailer jackknifes off I35 due to slick road conditions and rolls over on March 18, 2022.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Slick roads have officials asking drivers to slow down on Friday morning.

Officials in Lyon Co. have asked drivers to slow down on Friday, March 18, as a mix of rain and snow has made roads slick enough to cause accidents.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn drivers of the conditions after a camper trailer jackknifed off I35 near mile marker 132 and rolled over.

Forecasts project the precipitation to last throughout the day.

