Slick roads cause camper to jackknife off I35, rollover

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Slick roads have officials asking drivers to slow down on Friday morning.

Officials in Lyon Co. have asked drivers to slow down on Friday, March 18, as a mix of rain and snow has made roads slick enough to cause accidents.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn drivers of the conditions after a camper trailer jackknifed off I35 near mile marker 132 and rolled over.

Forecasts project the precipitation to last throughout the day.

