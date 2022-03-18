Advertisement

Services held for Topeka boy who died in car accident with mother

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services were held on Friday for a Topeka boy who was killed last week in a car crash along with his mother.

People came to Fellowship Bible Church to remember 10-year-old Terrell Gibbons. He and his mother crashed their vehicle on a snowy Lyon Co. highway on March 6. Both Terrell and his mother died in the crash.

Terrell was a 5th grader at Jardine Elementary School.

Ten-year-old Terrell Gibbons and his mother Nichole reached their eternal home away from earth together on Sunday, March 6, following a 3-vehicle crash in Lyon Co.

Memorial contributions for Terrell can be sent to the Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel in Topeka, in the care of Terrell Gibbons. The donations can be made to the Chapel at 785-234-1707.

