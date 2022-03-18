Advertisement

Salina Police on the hunt for alleged downtown BB gun assailant

Dodge Ram believed to be connected to Salina BB gun shooting.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are on the hunt for someone who allegedly shot a resident in the chest with a BB gun in the downtown area.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Salina Police Department says a resident reported to officers they had been shot by a BB gun.

SPD said the victim reported they were working along the side of the road in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. when a newer, white, four-door Dodge Ram pickup containing the assailant drove by the area slowly.

The victim then said they saw the rear driver’s passenger holding a black BB gun, who then fired upon the victim hitting them in the chest.

Video surveillance from the downtown area shows the suspect vehicle as it leaves the scene.

If anyone knows who the truck belongs to or has more information about the crime, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crime Stoppers at 785-825-8477.

Posted by Salina Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

