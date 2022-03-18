Advertisement

Police mourn loss of Kansas Trooper with over 40 years of experience

Officers throughout Northeast Kansas mourn the loss of KHP Trooper Marnach after his passing on...
Officers throughout Northeast Kansas mourn the loss of KHP Trooper Marnach after his passing on March 18, 2022.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police throughout Northeast Kansas are mourning the loss of Trooper Marnach, who passed away on Thursday, March 17.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, March 18, to notify the community that Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Marnach passed away on Thursday.

TPD said Marnach was a true legend who could always be counted on to help in any way possible. It said Marnach would often show up and back TPD officers on calls or anything else needed.

The Department said Marnach was a mentor to many officers and he always had a smile with over 40 years of service to Northeast Kansas communities.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Auston McNeely
Man sentenced in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Latest News

Mangalisa enjoys her time in a tree at Sunset Zoo.
Surgery helps Sunset Zoo monkey regain sight
FILE
Kansas high court orders Wichita company to pay workers comp for uninsured subcontractor
FILE
Last 2 of 23 defendants convicted for prison drug trafficking ring in Oklahoma, Kansas
A camper trailer jackknifes off I35 due to slick road conditions and rolls over on March 18,...
Slick roads cause camper to jackknife off I35, rollover