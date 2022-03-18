Police mourn loss of Kansas Trooper with over 40 years of experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police throughout Northeast Kansas are mourning the loss of Trooper Marnach, who passed away on Thursday, March 17.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, March 18, to notify the community that Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Marnach passed away on Thursday.

TPD said Marnach was a true legend who could always be counted on to help in any way possible. It said Marnach would often show up and back TPD officers on calls or anything else needed.

The Department said Marnach was a mentor to many officers and he always had a smile with over 40 years of service to Northeast Kansas communities.

