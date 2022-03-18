Moran becomes ninth GOP Senator to cosponsor bill equalizing sentences for crack, powder cocaine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is now the ninth Republican U.S. Senator to cosponsor a bill that would equalize sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine.

On Friday, March 18, the Justice Action Network says Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) became the ninth Republican Senator to cosponsor the EQUAL Act. It said the legislation is a bipartisan sentencing bill that would eliminate federal sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine.

According to the Network, the bill has strong support from law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. It has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming 361-66 margin, including 143 Republican members.

Kansas’ own Reps. Ron Estes (R-KS), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Tracy Mann (R-KS), and Sharice Davids (D-KS) all voted in favor of the bill and delivered the support of the entire Kansas congressional delegation.

“We applaud Senator Moran for supporting this historic measure, which would correct an injustice and advance public safety in Kansas and across the country,” said Holly Harris, President and Executive Director of the Justice Action Network. “The EQUAL Act will help law enforcement build trust with the communities they serve, and will better direct our public safety resources. We encourage Senator Moran’s colleagues to follow his lead, support the EQUAL Act, and move our country toward a smarter, more effective justice system.”

Moran joins Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Rand Paul (R-Ken.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vert.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Alex Padilla (D-Cali.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) as cosponsors of the legislation.

“As someone who has served time behind bars for a drug crime, I don’t take my second chance for granted—or the God-given opportunities I have to work for a more restorative, effective justice system,” said Jermaine Wilson, Kansas-based Regional Director of Prison Fellowship. “I am deeply grateful Senator Moran listened to my voice and will be joining this coalition to hold men and women accountable the right way and build trust between communities and law enforcement.”

The Network said the EQUAL Act has been endorsed by leading law enforcement organizations, including the National District Attorneys Association, the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys; some of America’s most influential conservative groups - including Americans for Tax Reform, Americans for Prosperity, Faith and Freedom Coalition, FreedomWorks, ALEC Action, Prison Fellowship, the Due Process Institute, R Street Institute, and Taxpayers Protection Alliance.

