Man sentenced in fatal shooting of girlfriend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced Monday in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

20-year-old Auston McNeely was sentenced to 90 months in prison, about 7.5 years, but will receive credit for time already served.

Shawnee Co. Court records show McNeely pleaded guilty late last year to voluntary manslaughter, interference of law enforcement, theft, and criminal use of weapons in the death of 18-year-old Ashley Usher. McNeely was 17 at the time but was tried as an adult.

