Advertisement

Man sentenced in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Auston McNeely
Auston McNeely(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced Monday in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

20-year-old Auston McNeely was sentenced to 90 months in prison, about 7.5 years, but will receive credit for time already served.

Shawnee Co. Court records show McNeely pleaded guilty late last year to voluntary manslaughter, interference of law enforcement, theft, and criminal use of weapons in the death of 18-year-old Ashley Usher. McNeely was 17 at the time but was tried as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
D'Wayne Lamont Gooch
Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl
Matt Rogers
Frankfort/Centralia Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

Latest News

Customer at Riegel's 20's West Bar & Grill wearing a "Rock Chalk Shamrock" shirt on St....
Local Bar and Grills celebrate St. Patty’s Day, cheer on Jayhawks to benefit business
Nancy Turpin, LMSW is a social worker with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.
Social workers at your doctor’s office? A look at their role in health care
Work continues on a Native American encampment at Topeka's Ward-Meade Park.
Community comes together to help build Native American encampment
Corey Ballentine, the former Washburn football player injured in the same shooting that killed...
Former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine testifies in Mendez murder trial