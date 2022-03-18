Man accidentally shoots himself in Franklin Co.
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they were called just after 11:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Labette Rd. for an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies found a 24-year-old man with a non-life-threatening injury. They provided medical care until the EMT’s arrived, where he was then taken to a local hospital.
