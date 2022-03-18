Local Bar and Grills celebrate St. Patty’s Day, cheer on Jayhawks to benefit business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses were decked out in green while getting ready for the Kansas Jayhawks’ NCAA Tournament run -- the further they go, the better off they are.

St. Patrick’s Day brings rush hour from open to close for businesses downtown.

Celtic Fox General Manager Katie Turner said the party started last weekend with the parade downtown.

“That is something that Topeka has greatly missed so this is kind of round two for us,” said Turner. “We had a big party Saturday, we closed the street down, weather didn’t really work as we’d like it to but we were still packed inside.”

Turner said staff anticipated the turnout.

“I mean if you’re going to go out on St. Patty’s Day and you’re really into the holiday then you’ve got to find the Irish pub,” she said.

Riegel’s 20′s West Bar and Grill on Fairlawn Road welcomed in their guests starting as early as 5 a.m. with bagpipers waking them up.

Part Owner Sam Riegel-harper said, “St. Patrick’s Day is probably one of our best and, then with the NCAA and KU doing their thing.”

Thursday knocked out two birds with one stone.

Supporters for the Kansas Jayhawks could take a seat, grab a drink, and watch their game against Texas Southern.

“It’s very important, I make more money,” said Riegel’s 20′s West Bartender Brandi Soza. “The crowd gets bigger. People bring their friends and the family out and bring more customers to the bar.”

Turner said watching games should be a night out on the town.

“You pick up the energy when you’ve got people in a bar or somewhere all rooting, cheering, and hollering. We’re hoping people are comfortable with that environment and we’ll see a little more traffic,” she said.

A deep run creates more than just cashflow. It builds on the passion for the team, trickling down to the next generation.

“I think KU is going to win,” said Soza’s son Juan Lopez in the middle of his pool game with friends. “I want them to make it at least to the final four.”

Especially after two years of challenges through the pandemic.

“Two years of slim-pickings and it’s going to take a while for everybody to get back on their feet and get back to where we really want to be so this stuff is really important,” said Turner.

Riegel-Harper said KU wins really help and that business will slow down a bit with fewer people coming in to watch the tournament.

