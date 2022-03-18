Legislation introduced to further ban import of Russian energy products

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Senator Roger Marshall has joined on legislation that would further ban imports from the country.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) to introduce legislation that would ban the import of Russian uranium.

“Imports from Russia and its allies, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, account for nearly half of the uranium powering the United States’ nuclear plants. This high level of dependence on foreign uranium was threatening our national interest and national security before Russia invaded Ukraine, now it’s simply unacceptable. This is a country that has repeatedly shown a willingness to weaponize their energy exports for geopolitical advantage, and have used those profits to finance their aggressive and unprovoked war against the sovereign nation of Ukraine. Enough is enough – energy independence means energy independence and that must include uranium,” said Marshall.

The move comes as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine.

“The time is now to permanently remove all Russian energy from the American marketplace,” said Senator Barrasso. “We know Vladimir Putin uses this money to help fund his brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine. While banning imports of Russian oil, gas and coal is an important step, it cannot be the last. Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production, and increase our national security.”

While the U.S. is home to the world’s largest fleet of nuclear power plants and has significant uranium reserves, Rich Nolan, President and CEO of the National Mining Association said the nation still imports virtually all of the uranium it uses.

“Our uranium import dependence is a case study in how our vital domestic minerals supply chains have atrophied to levels that result in a dire national security risk,” said Nolan. “We are home to the world’s largest fleet of nuclear power plants, significant uranium reserves, and yet we import virtually all of the uranium we use – half of which comes from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Aggressive action must be taken to address this vulnerability and immediately reinvest in American-sourced, essential mined materials produced under world-leading environmental and labor standards. We applaud Senator Barrasso for introducing this important legislation to immediately ban the import of Russian uranium.”

Scott Melbye, President of the Uranium Producers of America and Executive Vice President of Uranium Energy Corp, said the nation’s reliance on Russia for uranium poses a dangerous threat to national security.

“Russia has cultivated American reliance on Russian nuclear fuel for some time, posing a dangerous threat to our energy and national security that has taken on new urgency,” said Melbye. “We can no longer tolerate this nuclear fuel dependence or the flow of U.S. dollars for uranium purchases that prop up the Putin regime. The U.S. has ample uranium resources and the capacity to produce them at the highest global standards. The domestic uranium industry stands ready to work with U.S. utilities and other Western uranium suppliers to ensure every single domestic reactor will be able to maintain operations as the U.S. economy increasingly relies on clean nuclear power.”

The announcement comes the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a big rally with troops continuing to press attacks in Ukraine. It also came hours after President Joe Biden held a phone call with China’s Xi Jinping about the evolving situation and urged him to not supply Russia with assistance.

