Advertisement

KU/Creighton matchup to air Saturday on WIBW and CBS

Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies...
Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX(Matt Henderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - The Jayhawks will move to CBS for their second-round NCAA matchup against Creighton.

The game between top-seeded KU and the No. 9 Blue Jays is schedule to tip off at 1:40 p.m.

KU advanced by topping Texas Southern in Thursday night’s opening round, while Creighton needed overtime to best San Diego St.

The rest of Saturday’s TV assignment schedule, as announced Thursday night:

UNC/Baylor, 11:10 a.m. CBS

Creighton/KU, 1:40 p.m. CBS

Michigan/Tennessee, 4:15 p.m. CBS

Richmond/Providence, 5:10 p.m. TNT

St. Mary’s/UCLA, 6:10 p.m. TBS

St. Peter’s/Murray St., 6:45 p.m. CBS

New Mexico St./Arkansas, 7:40 p.m. TNT

Memphis/Gonzaga, 8:40 p.m. TBS

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
D'Wayne Lamont Gooch
Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary

Latest News

Jayhawk fans flock to KU Tournament game in Fort Worth, TX
Jayhawk fans flock to KU Tournament game in Fort Worth, TX
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) works to the basket against Texas Southern guard Bryson Etienne...
Jayhawks overpower Texas Southern 83-56 and advance in Tourney
KU fans tip off March Madness with Fort Worth pep rally
KU fans tip off March Madness with Fort Worth pep rally
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Former Wildcat Byron Pringle signs with Chicago Bears