KU/Creighton matchup to air Saturday on WIBW and CBS

The Jayhawks will move to CBS for their second-round NCAA matchup against Creighton.

The game between top-seeded KU and the No. 9 Blue Jays is schedule to tip off at 1:40 p.m.

KU advanced by topping Texas Southern in Thursday night’s opening round, while Creighton needed overtime to best San Diego St.

The rest of Saturday’s TV assignment schedule, as announced Thursday night:

UNC/Baylor, 11:10 a.m. CBS

Creighton/KU, 1:40 p.m. CBS

Michigan/Tennessee, 4:15 p.m. CBS

Richmond/Providence, 5:10 p.m. TNT

St. Mary’s/UCLA, 6:10 p.m. TBS

St. Peter’s/Murray St., 6:45 p.m. CBS

New Mexico St./Arkansas, 7:40 p.m. TNT

Memphis/Gonzaga, 8:40 p.m. TBS

