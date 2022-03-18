KU/Creighton matchup to air Saturday on WIBW and CBS
(WIBW) - The Jayhawks will move to CBS for their second-round NCAA matchup against Creighton.
The game between top-seeded KU and the No. 9 Blue Jays is schedule to tip off at 1:40 p.m.
KU advanced by topping Texas Southern in Thursday night’s opening round, while Creighton needed overtime to best San Diego St.
The rest of Saturday’s TV assignment schedule, as announced Thursday night:
UNC/Baylor, 11:10 a.m. CBS
Michigan/Tennessee, 4:15 p.m. CBS
Richmond/Providence, 5:10 p.m. TNT
St. Mary’s/UCLA, 6:10 p.m. TBS
St. Peter’s/Murray St., 6:45 p.m. CBS
New Mexico St./Arkansas, 7:40 p.m. TNT
Memphis/Gonzaga, 8:40 p.m. TBS
