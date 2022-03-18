Advertisement

KU fans tip off March Madness with Fort Worth pep rally

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - Eight hours south of Lawrence, Dickie’s Arena has turned into Allen Fieldhouse South.

“I feel like I’m in Lawrence, Kansas right now,” Jay Balthrop said. “I’m very excited. I’m feeling like a little kid, like my son over here.”

“’Rock Chalk’ everywhere you go,” Barry Boggs said.

The KU faithful kicked off March Madness with a pep rally Thursday afternoon in Fort Worth.

“I think they got the parts to put it together and make a nice drive,” Stacy Smith said.

Hundreds of Jayhawks gathered for food, fun and fellowship — including the Lightfoot family, ready to cheer on super senior post Mitch Lightfoot.

“I see him when he’s shooting before the game. I always give him a thumbs up and do a ‘6′ because it’s his sixth year,” Mitch’s sister Rhyann said. “I’m very excited. I can’t wait.”

And Rhyann says she’s confident her brother’s team has what it takes to go all the way. She picked the ‘Hawks to win it all on her March Madness bracket.

“I’m pretty positive,” she said.

