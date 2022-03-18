Kansas Senator named to Senate NATO Observer Group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, Senator Jerry Moran has been named to the Senate NATO Observer Group.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he was recently appointed to join the Senate North Atlantic Treaty Organization Observer Group, which serves as a liaison between the U.S. Senate and NATO allies.

“As Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine threatens European stability, a unified NATO is essential to deterring further threats and preserving American peace and prosperity,” said Sen. Moran. “Through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I have regularly met with NATO military leaders stationed throughout Europe, and I am pleased to now join the Senate NATO Observer Group to continue strengthening this transatlantic alliance. Through this bipartisan group, my colleagues and I will track the implementation of NATO initiatives, assess its military capabilities and review NATO defense spending to protect democracy and safeguard freedom for the U.S. and our NATO allies.”

Moran said the Senate NATO Observer group was established in 1997 to help guide Senate approval processes for aspiring NATO allies from former Soviet satellite countries in Eastern and Southern Europe.

According to the Senator, the Group meets regularly with leaders from the Departments of State and Defense with key NATO leaders, including the Secretary-General.

Current members of the Senate NATO Observer Group include Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) as co-chairs, along with John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cory Booker (R-N.J.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

