Kansas High Court suspends Olathe attorney for 6 months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has suspended the license of an Olathe attorney after he reportedly failed his clients and neglected their cases.

In attorney disciplinary proceeding Case No. 116,541: In the Matter of Scott M. McFall, the Kansas Supreme Court says McFall is an attorney who lives in Olathe.

The Court said he has been the subject of ongoing disciplinary proceedings based on failure to act on cases trusted with him and failure to comply with agreements with the office of the Disciplinary Administrator, as well as with Kansas Supreme Court rules. He also failed to cooperate with the Disciplinary Administrator’s investigation noted the record.

During the proceedings, the Court said McFall transferred to disability inactive status. In 2021, he was removed from that status and his license to practice law was temporarily suspended.

Considering various changes in McFall’s circumstances, the Court said the Disciplinary Administrator, the disciplinary hearing panel and McFall all agreed to a 6-month suspension as an appropriate sanction.

The Supreme Court said it agreed and suspended McFall’s license for the next 6 months after which he could apply for reinstatement.

