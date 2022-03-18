Kansas High Court rules man convicted of 1999 murder to stay behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of a 1999 murder in Jefferson County will remain behind bars.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 123,570: State of Kansas v. Noah J. Gleason, Gleason is serving a life sentence for first-degree felony murder and has petitioned the Jefferson Co. District Court to rule his conviction as illegal and void under state law.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court said it affirmed the district court’s denial of Gleason’s motions. It also reaffirmed state law does not allow a criminal defendant to collaterally attack a conviction or sentence.

Furthermore, the Court said it held Gleason’s sentence was not illegal because the district court had jurisdiction over the entire case.

Although the statute of limitations had expired when the State initially charged him with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, the statute of limitations is an affirmative defense that does not deprive a court of jurisdiction. The Court said the State also later amended its charges and Gleason was convicted of felony murder, which has no statute of limitations.

