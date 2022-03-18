Kansas high court orders Wichita company to pay workers comp for uninsured subcontractor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ordered a Wichita company to pay for the workers’ compensation of an employee at one of its uninsured subcontracted companies.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,078: Vicki Schmidt, Kansas Insurance Commissioner v. Trademark, Inc. v. Doroteo Ballin and Ballin Company, LLC, it affirmed the decision from the Court of Appeals and Sedgwick Co. District Court.

The Court said Trademark, Inc., appealed the district court’s summary judgment in favor of the Kansas Workers Compensation Fund and corresponding denial of its motion for summary judgment.

Court records indicate the Fund had filed a suit against Trademark to collect workers’ compensation in the amount of about $17,500, which an administrative law judge had ordered the Fund to pay an injured worker after learning his immediate employer, Ballin, was insolvent and lacked workers compensation insurance.

According to the Court, Ballin was acting as a subcontractor for Trademark at the time of the injury.

The Court of Appeals and the district court concluded the Fund could collect the amount from Trademark, but denied recovery of attorney fees.

The Supreme Court held that because Trademark was a principal of Ballin, it could be substituted for Ballin - the immediate employer - under Kansas law. It also found state law did not authorize the Fund to collect attorney fees from Trademark in order to recover workers comp. benefits.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.