Jurors in Mendez trial see body camera footage of aggravated robbery scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Witnesses continue to share their side of information for the trial of Francisco Mendez, who faces charges for premeditated first-degree murder and two aggravated robberies.

Javon Smith, who allegedly committed one of the robberies with him, spoke first on record Friday morning. Smith was arrested on charges for an incident on April 30th, 2019 at Central Park on SW Fillmore Street, two days after a shooting that killed Washburn football player Dwane Simmons.

Jurors watched a video of Smith’s first interview with Detective Jared Strathman where he admitted to being the getaway driver for the robbery but nothing more. He said one of the individuals with him, that was not Mendez, said they were selling marijuana to someone when the others, including Mendez, got out of the car and robbed five people. He was asked about an aggravated robbery on April 27, 2019, and denied his involvement there too.

He doubled-down in court Friday claiming he had no gun. He denied knowing anything of the incident besides that Mendez has been a good friend of his since middle school.

The jurors also saw police body camera footage showing a robbery victim on the ground near the car and a person, Vladimir Stryka, inside the home covered with blood. Stryka and Lisa Hicks, saying she was pregnant and crying from the stress, were taken to the ambulance. The officer asked Stryka about the individuals’ appearance when Stryka said the individuals who shot at the car and robbed them were all African American.

Mendez’s defense argues the victims changed their minds when they saw Mendez’s mugshot on WIBW.

Jurors saw videos of four football players looking at photo lineups of suspects in Simmons’ death. Kevin Neal Jr., James Letcher Jr., Channon Ross, and Corey Ballentine all identified Mendez out of six mugshots.

The four were given another lineup list of African American males. They were unable to speak in the certainty of who the other male was in the vehicle at the time, but all said Mendez looked familiar based on facial structure and features.

An officer with the Topeka Police CSI Unit showed pictures he took at around 1:30 a.m. the morning of Simmons’ death. They found 18 shell casings near his body in the early morning hours near SW 13th and Lane.

The trial continues next week.

