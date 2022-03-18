Jayhawks overpower Texas Southern 83-56 and advance in Tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - No. 1-seeded Kansas overwhelmed No. 16-seeded Texas Southern 83-56 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

After a weak start, Kansas slowly started to find their groove courtesy their electrifying guard Remy Martin. KU led 19-12 with 10:37 left. From that point, Martin scored or assisted on 13 points in a 15-2 Jayhawks run.

In the final 10 minutes of the first half, Kansas outscored the Tigers by 21 points to hold a 47-19 lead after the first half.

Kansas didn’t let up in the second half and cruised for the opening round victory.

The Jayhawks had strong performances across the whole squad. Five different scorers registered at least 10 points or more.

Remy Martin led the way with 15 points coming off the bench. He also dished out 4 assists. Christian Braun was right behind him with 14 points, primarily coming off 4-5 shooting from three point range.

Dajuan Harris scored 12 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor and Ochai Agbaji logged 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Up next, Kansas will face No. 9-seeded Creighton in the Second Round on Saturday, March 19 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas. That game will tip off at 1:45 only on WIBW.

