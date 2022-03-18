Advertisement

Injured bald eagle found on Emporia rooftop

Emporia Police responded to east Emporia after a report of an injured bald eagle Thursday,...
Emporia Police responded to east Emporia after a report of an injured bald eagle Thursday, March 17, 2022.(Ray Mattas/Emporia Police.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An injured bald eagle found on an Emporia rooftop Thursday night is now on the path to recovery.

KVOE reports an injured bald eagle was found in Emporia and is now on the path to recovery under the care of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas said officers were called to a home around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night, March 17. He said the eagle unsuccessfully tried to fly off and made it to a nearby tree before it fell to the ground.

Officers said they contacted KDWP Officer Tanner Houk who took the bird into his care.

Mattas said the extent of the bird’s injuries was unclear and rehab and release plans have not yet been made.

