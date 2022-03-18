Advertisement

High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest

I-70 graphic.
I-70 graphic.(SounderBruce / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A half-hour high-speed chase on the Kansas turnpike ended in an arrest this morning.

Around 3:30 am a caller told KTA dispatch that a driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. A trooper caught up with the vehicle on i-70 westbound right at the Topeka exit. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle to no avail.

A pursuit ensued on I-70 through Shawnee County, with the vehicle eventually heading eastbound into Douglas County. Troopers used stop sticks to end the chase right at I-70 eastbound’s Lawrence exit. The driver was arrested, and there were no other passengers in the car.

