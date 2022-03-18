Advertisement

Gramercy Apartment fire in Manhattan ruled an arson

Manhattan apartment fire
Manhattan apartment fire
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating an apartment fire Thursday morning in Manhattan as arson.

Manhattan firefighters were called to a fire at the Gramercy Apartments in the 2200 block of College Ave. just after 4:15 a.m.

One of the three-story apartment buildings had smoke coming from it and crews found the fire inside an apartment on the second floor. A cat was found dead inside from smoke inhalation.

Police filed a report Thursday for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property related to the apartment fire.

They said a 35-year-old man is a suspect in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Faith E. Morgan, 27, of Osage City
Osage Co. woman behind bars after meth found in vehicle

Latest News

FILE - (Mehdi Marizad/Fars News Agency via AP, File)
Legislation introduced to further ban import of Russian energy products
Man accidentally shoots himself in Franklin Co.
Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close
FILE - Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Kansas High Court suspends Olathe attorney for 6 months
Dodge Ram believed to be connected to Salina BB gun shooting.
Salina Police on the hunt for alleged downtown BB gun assailant