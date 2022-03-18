Gramercy Apartment fire in Manhattan ruled an arson

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating an apartment fire Thursday morning in Manhattan as arson.

Manhattan firefighters were called to a fire at the Gramercy Apartments in the 2200 block of College Ave. just after 4:15 a.m.

One of the three-story apartment buildings had smoke coming from it and crews found the fire inside an apartment on the second floor. A cat was found dead inside from smoke inhalation.

Police filed a report Thursday for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property related to the apartment fire.

They said a 35-year-old man is a suspect in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

