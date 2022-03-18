Advertisement

Friday night forecast: Rain and clouds clear out just in time for the weekend

We drop below freezing tonight so watch for ice Saturday morning
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall amounts have been great with several locations picking up an inch or more of rainfall. Not everybody made it into that category, but anywhere between 0.5″ and 1.00″ is common across the entire area. We did have some snow reports ranging between 1-3″ from the north with 1.2″ reported from Marysville and 3.0″ reported from Corning. The snow, however, is no more. The rain has continued to travel east and will clear out tonight with the cloud cover also leaving us overnight. We will touch freezing tonight o watch out for icy spots on the roads Saturday morning.

Tonight: Some light rain showers may continue southeast of the turnpike through 10pm otherwise decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds diminish in the evening, NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

We are looking at a beautiful weekend with sunny skies, calm winds and 60s on Saturday. We warm on Sunday to the 70s with south winds becoming breezy at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph at times while still hanging onto sunny skies. Clouds develop Sunday night going into Monday marking our approaching 3-day rain chance to start next week.

Rain is likely to begin Monday afternoon and last through Wednesday before finally ending Wednesday evening. The heaviest rain will likely fall on Monday when a few rumbles of thunder are likely before becoming a cool rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals could be high again between 1-2″ all said and one Wednesday night.

After this next wave of rainfall, we may very well stay dry for the remainder of the month. The rain is a temporary solution to the growing drought concerns across the state of Kansas.

Radar estimated rain total amounts
Radar estimated rain total amounts(WIBW)
Forecast rainfall totals from Monday through Wednesday
Forecast rainfall totals from Monday through Wednesday(WIBW)
8-Day forecast
8-Day forecast(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Watch out for a few icy spots tonight into Saturday morning as we touch the freezing mark tonight.
  2. Enjoy the weekend before more rain returns for the first half of the work week.

