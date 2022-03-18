Friday forecast: A rainy day with snow mixing in at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is going to be a rainy and cool end to the work week but we make up for it with a beautiful weekend before more beneficial rain returns next work week.

Today’s storm system will mainly bring rain with snow mixing in at times. The higher snowfall amounts will be in north-central KS where 1-3″ is possible mainly on grassy surfaces, elsewhere less than 1″ is expected, again on grassy surfaces. As for rainfall totals, an additional 0.10″-0.40″ is possible from sunrise to this evening.

After today’s storm system moves out, the weekend is dry before more rain moves in for the first half of the week. It will be a slower moving storm system leading to a several day event that will continue to be fine-tuned over the weekend.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Rain/snow mix. Most of the precipitation will be east of a line from Seneca down to Council Grove by noon. Highs in the low 40s east of HWY 75 with low 50s in north-central KS where there might be some sun late. Winds N 20-35, gusts up to 45 mph.

Tonight: Some light rain showers may continue southeast of the turnpike through 10pm otherwise decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds diminish in the evening, NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Rain will be moving in Monday afternoon and continue on and off through mid-week. There may be a few rumbles of thunder at times and if precipitation lingers into Wednesday night as some models are indicating, there also may be a rain/snow mix especially Wednesday into Wednesday night. As of now confidence is low on those specific details so keep checking back for updates.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads especially on elevated surfaces. Most of the roads today will be wet and slushy but with temperatures dropping below freezing by tomorrow morning there may be a few icy spots.

Enjoy the weekend before more rain returns for the first half of the work week.



