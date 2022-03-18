Advertisement

Former Wildcat Byron Pringle signs with Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle has signed a new deal with a new NFL Franchise.

Pringle inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the Chicago Bears. $4 million of that contract is guaranteed.

After a standout two-year career with the Wildcats, Pringle signed with the Chiefs. He played the next four seasons with Kansas City. He logged 67 career catches for 898 yards and 7 touchdown receptions for the Chiefs.

Pringle was a member of the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV winning squad.

