Former Wildcat Byron Pringle signs with Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle has signed a new deal with a new NFL Franchise.

Pringle inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the Chicago Bears. $4 million of that contract is guaranteed.

After a standout two-year career with the Wildcats, Pringle signed with the Chiefs. He played the next four seasons with Kansas City. He logged 67 career catches for 898 yards and 7 touchdown receptions for the Chiefs.

Pringle was a member of the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV winning squad.

Bears are giving former Chiefs’ WR Byron Pringle a one-year, $6 million deal, including $4 million guaranteed, per @KatzBrosSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.