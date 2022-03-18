Former Wildcat Byron Pringle signs with Chicago Bears
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle has signed a new deal with a new NFL Franchise.
Pringle inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the Chicago Bears. $4 million of that contract is guaranteed.
After a standout two-year career with the Wildcats, Pringle signed with the Chiefs. He played the next four seasons with Kansas City. He logged 67 career catches for 898 yards and 7 touchdown receptions for the Chiefs.
Pringle was a member of the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV winning squad.
