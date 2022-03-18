Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

FILE - (Mehdi Marizad/Fars News Agency via AP, File)
Legislation introduced to further ban import of Russian energy products
Elizabeth Dole Act
Bill introduced bearing the name of former Sen. Elizabeth Dole
File photo.
Plan aimed at keeping GOP supermajority clears Kansas Senate
Kansas state Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, speaks in favor of proposals on COVID-19 and...
GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure in Kansas
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2019 file photo, an Iranian clergyman looks at domestically built...
Legislation introduced to afford Congress equal authority over Foreign Terrorist Organization designations